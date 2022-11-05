Shatter Remastered Deluxe Hits Consoles & PC

You might recall Shatter. It was a PS3 exclusive indie-developed brick breaker that launched onto the PSN in 2009. At the time it was widely acclaimed for being a top-tier, perhaps even genre-leading example of the classic genre that has existed since the days of the arcade. Well, sadly, despite critical acclaim, it didn’t sell especially well, and it’s led a team of developers, who have a love for the game to dive back into the vacuum of time to pull this one out, dust it off, polish it up, and put it back out there on your virtual shelves. Cue Shatter Remastered Deluxe.

Available now across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Shatter has returned with a cleaned-up user interface, 4K and 120FPS support, and classic options such as couch co-op options, global leaderboards, all available in this collection. The press releaese, issued by New Zealand-based developer and publisher PikPok reads,

Dive into an immersive single-player campaign comprising 71 intense levels across 10 different worlds. Master mind-bending shots, launching balls and altering trajectory by harnessing the unique Suck and Blow mechanic. Unleash power-ups like the Maneuveraball and Unstoppaball to chain massive combos together, and prepare your ultimate attack Shardstorm in preparation for formidable boss fights at the end of each world. Seek additional challenges in alternative game modes, including Time Attack, Endless Mode, and Boss Rush. Gather an ally and break bricks in local co-op sessions, or compete to be the best on global leaderboards for the ultimate bragging rights. Shatter Remastered Deluxe is accompanied by an award-winning and mesmerizing soundtrack from composer Module.

Mario Wynands, CEO of PikPok also shared his thoughts on the remaster, highlighting the importance of the 2009 launch, and reflecting on the need for this remake, saying,

Shatter originally exploded onto the scene in 2009, and we were thrilled with the reception it earned from fans and critics. With Shatter Remastered Deluxe, we are bringing this innovative brick-breaking experience to a new generation of players and taking the opportunity to modernize and optimize for today’s PC’s and consoles. We are confident the immersive arcade action will thrill fans of the original game while simultaneously winning lots of new ones along the way.

Shatter Remastered Deluxe is available now on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam for the low low price of $9.99 USD.

