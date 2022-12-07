The Callisto Protocol: How to Get the Implant Bios in Chapter 7

We finally start to learn more about what’s happened and why in “Colony,” the 7th and next to last chapter of The Callisto Protocol. At the same time, the fighting heats back up after the relative vacation that was the last chapter. You’re going to want to start buying more ammo when you’ve got the chance.

Here’s where to find the audio logs and CORE implants scattered throughout Callisto‘s 7th chapter.

The Callisto Protocol, Chapter 7: All Audio Logs/Implant Bios

There isn’t much to say about “Colony,” really. You’ve seen most of what Callisto can throw at you at this point, so now it’s just a question of having the firepower to win the rest of the way through.

Use your GRP to score one-hit kills whenever possible and try to save your ammunition as you work your way from Lowtown to Midtown, as there’s one big ammo sink coming up near the end of the chapter. Fortunately, there are a lot of spiked walls you can use as GRP targets in Lowtown, so go ahead and redecorate the colony in Biophage Red.

Alex Wang #1: Miner Log 1

In the collapsed transit tunnel at the start of the chapter, look for Wang’s corpse on the floor. Like the last dead guard in the previous chapter, Wang’s withered enough to blend in with the scenery here, so he’s easy to miss if you’re in a hurry.

Derryn Barr #1: Miner Log 2

Once you reach the colony proper, you’ll have a brief radio conversation with Dani about meeting her at the light tower. Shortly after that, before you descend the ladder into Lowtown, you can grab this audio log off a shelf in the corner.

Derryn Barr #2: Miner Log 3

Barr’s corpse, and its CORE implant, can be found on the second floor of Lowtown, in an unmarked, unlocked room near the top of the access ladder (above). You’ll have to fight a biophage on the way in, but there’s a Pristine Energy Converter worth 200 credits on the shelf by Barr’s corpse, so it’s worth the trip overall.

You technically have two chances to grab Barr’s implant over the course of this chapter, but Lowtown gets incredibly dangerous on your second visit. You’re better off doing this early on, while you’re searching for the elevator’s keycard, when this area’s comparatively sedate.

Yannick Sage #2: The Mole

Sage’s corpse is on the floor right in front of you when you first enter Midtown via the elevator from Lowtown.

Buidhe Reddwork #1: HighTown

Climb the second big yellow staircase in Midtown, then turn right at the big biohazard symbol stenciled on the wall.

From here, the shelter you want is all the way on your right, through the open door. There’s a fat biophage inside guarding the corpse of the late Mr. Reddwork.

Ji-Kwan Park #1: Miner Log 4

This is easy enough to find. Park is right on the other side of the locked gate in Midtown, next to a Reforger and several other useful resources.

Duncan Cole #2: Disagreement

When you get off the freight elevator right at the end of the level, this can be found on a crate by the side of the room before you reach the parked snowcat.