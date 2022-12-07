The Callisto Protocol: How to Get the Implant Bios in Chapter 8

The final chapter of The Callisto Protocol takes you back to where it really began: Jacob’s cell in Black Iron. Out of allies, and probably out of ammunition, you’ve got one more dangerous trip to make through the oldest part of the prison complex. This includes two sub-boss fights, one lengthy trip to the worst place on Callisto, and the game’s final confrontation.

Here’s where to find the last handful of audio logs in The Callisto Protocol‘s final chapter, “Tower.”

The Callisto Protocol, Chapter 8: All Audio Logs/Implant Bios

Chapter 8 is, to a certain extent, about wringing all the last spare resources out of you. It’s common to come out of Chapter 7 running on fumes, and Chapter 8 doesn’t really help with that; every time you might think you’re doing okay, here comes another two-head to cancel Christmas.

It’s worth burning any spare credits you’ve got on extra ammo, because as much as you might think you have, it’s probably not enough.

Dr. Tala Ismene #1: Observation

In the visitors’ center, turn left as you enter and go all the way to the end of the hall. Ismene’s first audio log is on a table near the security shutter, but getting anywhere near it does trigger a couple of extra biophage ambushes.

Dr. Tala Ismene #2: Taken

When you reach the psych ward, you’ll get stopped by another gate that needs a fuse. To open it, use the GRP to open a vent cover on the other end of the hall, then crawl through the ductwork to the other side.

While you’re there, go to the back of the hall and climb the stairs. While they’re blocked, you can still find Ismene’s second and final audio log on a waste disposal bin on the first landing.

Edward Bates #1: Experimentation

Right after you pass through Dr. Mahler’s automated security checkpoint, you can find Bates’s audio log on a gadget along the wall.

Assuming you’ve found at least one audio log from every character that’s listed in your Data-Bios screen, including the Persons of Interest menu, finding Bates’s audio log will fill in the last unknown pane and trigger the Grim Reaper trophy/achievement.

As previously noted, Grim Reaper does not require you to find every audio log or implant, just so long as you’ve found at least one from every listed character. This includes VIPs like Dr. Mahler and Duncan Cole, who have several audio logs scattered throughout the game. As long as you’ve picked up at least one log and/or implant from each character, you’re good to go on Grim Reaper.

Duncan Cole #1: Cole’s Triumph

Considering how crucial this log is to the game’s story, and its really gratuitous title drop, it’s surprisingly easy to overlook.

When you reach Cole’s fancy sitting room, immediately after Jacob’s big memory flashback, look for the display case in the center of the room that’s had a guard thrown through it. The game’s final audio log is on a long white desk next to that display case.