The Callisto Protocol: How to Dodge | Melee Combat Guide

The Callisto Protocol has a unique dodging system that is tricky to understand at first, but after you master it most encounters are trivial.

New players are bouncing left and right off the initial hours of combat in The Callisto Protocol. Fans of the Dead Space games expected heavy shooting from the latest from ex-EA creative director Glen Schofield’s new project, but got something else entirely. Instead of giving you a gun right away, the opening hours of The Callisto Protocol teach you how to master its unique melee combat mechanics that are at the root of its combat.

One of the first things The Callisto Protocol tells you in a tool tip and expects you to internalize is the game’s unique approach to dodging. The game explains how to dodge, but the wording in the tutorial is vague at best, especially given how counterintuitive the systems end up being.

So, without being too redundant, we are going to explain exactly how the dodging in The Callisto Protocol works. It’s easier than it seems and once you realize the trick, many of the encounters in the game will be trivialized.

More Callisto Protocol Stories:

The Callisto Protocol Isn’t Getting New Game+ Until Next Year | How to Get All Implant Bios in Chapters 1 & 2 | How to Get All Implant Bios in Chapter 3 | How to Turn on Performance Mode on Consoles | How to Block | The Callisto Protocol Developers Are Releasing A Patch To Improve PC Performance | How to Spend Your Credits |

How to Dodge in The Callisto Protocol

Dodging in The Callisto Protocol doesn’t work like any other action game we’ve played. Basically, as long as you are holding the left stick either all the way to the right or all the way to the left you will dodge an incoming attack. If the enemy follows up with another swing the only way to avoid it is to push the stick in the opposite direction. Later in the game you will need to go this three or more times in a row to dodge a full combo of enemy attacks. But that is essentially as deep as the dodging in The Callisto Protocol winds up being.



One thing the tutorial doesn’t tell you and leaves you to incorrectly infer is that the direction of your enemies doesn’t matter. Most enemy attacks are swings telegraphed explicitly as coming from the left or right. It may seem as if you have to line up the direction of you dodge with the direction of the attack, but that is not so. The reality of dodging in The Callisto Protocol is much simpler. As long as you are holding the stick in one direction, you will successfully dodge.

It might take some to get used to this dodging, but once you realize you can essentially use the same strategy on each enemy to dodge attacks and then melee to counter. This will save you ammo and healing items in the long run, as perfect dodging becomes a foolproof way to kill enemies without using any guns or taking any hits.