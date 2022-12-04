The Callisto Protocol: How to Block | Melee Combat Guide

The Callisto Protocol is a surprisingly difficult and sometimes punishing game, especially in its early hours. The game quickly forces you to familiarize yourself with the close-combat tools given to you. In addition to a stun baton, your most important resources will be a mastery of the dodge and block mechanics in The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol is a horror action game in the vein of Dead Space but, as we mentioned, there is a newfound emphasis on melee combat and the game’s unique close quarters combat system. In particular, blocking plays an important role in Callisto‘s combat. But the way you block in The Callisto Protocol is unlike its genre counterparts. Learning how and when to block is key to overcoming the challenges that Black Iron prison will through at you.

How to Block in The Callisto Protocol

Blocking and dodging in The Callisto Protocol is all controlled by the left stick. By moving the stick back and holding it towards you (back) you will automatically block any incoming attack. By default, the block will minimize the damage you take, but not protect you entirely from an attack. Importantly, though, it will leave the enemy open for a counterattack that will cause some damage and knock most opponents down, leaving them vulnerable to another combo attack.

Initially, blocking is not as useful as dodging in The Callisto Protocol. Dodging prevents all damage and still leaves enemies open to take damage. However, it is still important to learn how to get good at blocking early on. There are multiple upgrades in The Callisto Protocol that improve your block and counter moves.

One upgrade path on the Stun Baton — your primary melee weapon for the bulk of the game — gives your blocking and block-breaking abilities a boost. Immediately you will want to unlock Blocking Counter Attack, which gives you access to a new low attack that opens up the enemy to more follow-ups. Without this upgrade, the block is much less useful. The Block Break upgrade is also a great offensive power for your Stun Baton that will break through enemy blocks, making melee combos easier to pull off.