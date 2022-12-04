Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage Trailer Revealed, April 2023 Premiere

A new trailer and key visual for Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage was revealed on Sunday. The series will premiere in April 2023 with WIT Studio continuing to handle the animation. Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage is a side-story and is not Season 2 of the original series that aired between 2021-2022.

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage Staff and Cast

Yousuke Hatta, who directed the first season of Ranking of Kings, will be reprising his role for Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage. Others reprising their roles from the first season are MAYUKO (music), Taku Kishimoto (series composition), and Atsuko Nozaki (character designer, chief animation director). Kishimoto being the most well-known of the bunch, he’s handled the series composition for plenty of big-name anime such as Haiykuu!, Moriarty The Patriot, Fruits Basket, Erased, and currently, Blue Lock. He will also be handling the series composition for the upcoming Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2, which is set to premiere on January 7, 2023. And much like the main staff, the main cast for the series will also be reprising all of their previous roles as well:

Ayumu Murase as Kage

Minami Hinata as Bojji

Daiki Yamashita as Hokuro

Hinata Tadokoro as Drusi

Hiroki Yasumoto as Apeas

Rina Satou as Queen Hilling

Takahiro Sakurai as Despa

Takuya Eguchi as Domas

Yōji Ueda as Bebin

Yuuki Kaji as Daida

Synopsis

The anime is based on a manga by Sosuke Toka. Crunchyroll described the plot of the series as:

How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can’t even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji’s life takes a dramatic turn…

Source: Official Twitter