KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Reveals Second Trailer

A new trailer for KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World was revealed on Sunday to commemorate the main character Megumin’s birthday. This is now the second trailer revealed for the upcoming prequel spin-off of the original KonoSuba series that focuses on Megumin. The previous trailer was released back in August which you can also watch below. KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World is set to release in April 2023 with Studio Drive handling the animation.

Staff

Yujiro Abe will be directing KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World. He is also tasked with directing the upcoming Season 4 of the main KonoSuba series, which was announced back in March of this year. Other works of his include episode direction for popular anime such as Boruto, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Great Pretender, and Megalo Box. Meanwhile, Makoto Uezu (series composition), Takaomi Kanasaki (chief supervisor), and Koichi Kikuta (character designer) have all previously worked on the KonoSuba series in their specific roles. Newly announced staff include the following:

Color Key Artist: Saori Yoshida (2nd key animation – Bleach, Fate/Zero)

Art: Atelier Musa (One Punch Man, Overlord, High School DxD)

Compositing/Photography: Explosion

Sound Director: Yoshikazu Iwanami (Sword Art Online, Kill la Kill, Psycho-Pass)

Sound Effects: Yasumasa Koyama (No Game No Life, Dr. Stone, Psycho-Pass)

Sound Recording: Takayuki Yamaguchi (Steins;Gate 0, Tower of God, Psycho-Pass)

Sound Production: Half HP Studio

Music Production: Nippon Columbia

Cast

Additional cast members for KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World were also revealed as part of the new trailer along with their character designs, including Megumin. Rei Takahashi will be reprising her role as Megumin. The cast list for the series is as follows:

Rie Takahashi as Megumin

Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun

Kaori Nazuka as Arue

Maria Naganawa as Komekko

Miyu Tomita as Funifura

Sayumi Suzushiro as Dodonko

Shizuka Ishigami as Nerimaki

Arue Dodonko Funifura Komekko Yunyun Nerimaki Megumin

KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World Light Novel

KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World is based on the light novel written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima that was serialized for 3 volumes in 2014. This spin-off is a prequel novel that takes place a year before the main series.

One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the “Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,” is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well…every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister’s away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin’s little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God’s tomb… (Synopsis via Yen Press)

Source: Official Twitter