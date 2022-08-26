KonoSuba: Megumin Spin-Off Reveals Official Trailer, 2023 Premiere

The first official trailer for the Megumi spin-off anime series, KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World, was revealed on the official Kadokawa YouTube channel on Friday. The upcoming spin-off series is based on the main series KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! and will premiere in 2023 with Studio Drive animating the series. The announcement came on the third anniversary of the KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson movie.

The spin-off series was announced back in May of this year and will focus primarily on Megumin. The announcement came at the same time that KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World Season 3 was announced back in May. The staff was also revealed along with a key visual when the anime adaptation was first announced. Rie Takahashi will reprise her role as Megumin. Yujiro Abe will be directing the series while Makoto Uezu will work on the series composition. Takaomi Kanyasai is set as the chief director. And Koichi Kikuta is in charge of the character designs.

Abe will also be directing KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World Season 3, which was announced back in March of this year. Other works of his include episode direction for popular anime such as Boruto, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Great Pretender, and Megalo Box. Meanwhile, Uezu, Kanyasai, and Kikuta have all previously worked on the KonoSuba series. No other staff or cast information has been revealed at this time.

Back in July of this year, the spin-off series released a brief preview trailer that you can watch below. Along with a beautiful key visual and the new trailer, as shown above, the KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! anime adaptation is set to be a beautiful one.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World Light Novel

KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World is based on the light novel written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima that was serialized for 3 volumes in 2014. This spin-off is a prequel novel that takes place a year before the main series.

One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the “Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,” is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well…every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister’s away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin’s little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God’s tomb… Synopsis via Yen Press

