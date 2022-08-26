Genshin Impact: Zhongli Ascension Guide

Zhongli is a game changer. You will never take damage again. Get everything you need to ascend Zhongli to Level 90.

In some twist of fate, Genshin Impact makes their god-status characters playable. All playable characters have Visions, so it makes sense to give playable status to the characters who bestow those Visions onto others. To date, there are three playable gods, also known as Archons: Venti, Zhongli, and the Raiden Shogun.

Zhongli is one of the most versatile characters. He can function well as a Shield Support, Sub-DPS, and, if you’re so inclined, Main DPS. Since Zhongli is from Liyue, all the materials you need for him can be found in Liyue.

His Standard Boss drop is the Basalt Pillar from the Geo Hypostasis, which can be found in Guyun Stone Forest. When fighting the Geo Hypostasis, make sure to have at least one Claymore character on your team, if only to make the fight go by faster.

His Liyue specialty is not Osmanthus wine, but Cor Lapis. This can only be mined in Liyue. The easiest places to mine Cor Lapis include The Chasm, Tianshen, and Guyun Stone Forest. Whenever you fight the Geo Hypostasis, run around the Guyun Stone Forest since there’s a lot of good mining spots across the islands. You can find deposits of Magical Crystal, Noticulus Jade, and Cor Lapis.

Fortunately, Hilichurls and Slimes are some of the most common enemies in Genshin Impact. You can easily collect Slime drops throughout Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma. Because Slimes are so common, transmutating Slime Condensate to Slime Secretions and Slime Concentrations is very easy and doesn’t cost a lot. But if you really need to beat up some Slimes, running around Windfall in Mondstadt should do the trick.

Materials by Ascension

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver

3 Slime Condensate

3 Cor Lapis

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments

2 Basalt Pillar

10 Cor Lapis

15 Slime Condensate

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Prithiva Topaz Fragments

4 Basalt Pillar

20 Cor Lapis

12 Slime Secretions

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Prithiva Topaz Chunks

8 Basalt Pillar

30 Cor Lapis

18 Slime Secretions

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Prithiva Topaz Chunks

12 Basalt Pillar

45 Cor Lapis

12 Slime Concentrate

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

20 Basalt Pillar

60 Cor Lapis

24 Slime Concentrate

120,000 Mora