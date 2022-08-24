Genshin Impact Should You Pull For Collei

With all the characters released in Genshin Impact, you may be wondering just who you should be willing to pull for. Since Dendro is the seventh and final element for now, you are likely wanting to get a character on your team as soon as possible that uses it. If you’ve seen Collei, you may already be intrested in her due to her design and the fact that she has an interesting back story, but is she worth pulling for?

Is Collei Worth Your Primogems in Genshin Impact?

To put it simply, yes. Collei is the first and only four-star Dendro character in the game for the foreseeable future. The other Dendro users like Tignari are all five-star pulls and will be much harder to gain access to. In addition, Collei is a sub-DPS character who can work for a variety of the new Dendro teams comps. While you can get the Dendro Traveler for free, they don’t feel quite as fun as Collei does in rotation.

In addition, it’s easy to build Collei, and even her ascension materials aren’t hard to collect. This makes her an excellent starter Dendro character to place on your team if you’re waiting for Baizhu or Kusanali. You will also find that it is easy to trigger the new Dendro reactions with the character, making her even more enticing to add to your team. Keep in mind that you do not need Collei to play through any parts of Sumeru.

Why Shouldn’t You Pull For Collei in Genshin Impact

If you don’t have the need for a sub-DPS right now, then Collei may not be a good pull. In addition, if you are free-to-play and want Kusanali, then spending Primogems right now isn’t ideal. It can take 180 pulls to guarantee one of the five-star Dendro characters, and the last thing you want to risk is ruining the pity you have built.