The Callisto Protocol Isn’t Getting New Game+ Until Next Year

Striking Distance recently unveiled their planned content for the upcoming months for both season pass holders, along with free content for all players for The Callisto Protocol. However, players looking for a New Game+ mode will have to wait until February 7th, 2023. This feature along with the game’s hardcore mode is set to release as a free update on February 7th, 2023.

That’s all the current plans for free updates for The Callisto Protocol as the game’s current roadmap only plans out what season pass content is on the horizon for 2023. Alongside New Game+ and hardcore mode season pass holders will be able to acquire an “Outer Way skin collection” on February 7th, 2023. In March, players will see the introduction of the Contagion bundle which is set to be a super-difficult mode for players looking for that bit extra. This will add permadeath along with ammo and health scarcity. 13 more brutal death animations will also make their way to the game when this mode drops.

Six months of content coming to The Callisto Protocol beginning Feb 7, 2023, with a free update of Hardcore Mode and New Game+. More details for this and the Season Pass coming soon. pic.twitter.com/43mLjK93IP — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 1, 2022

Later on in Spring 2023, The Callisto Protocol will add the Riot Bundle. This will be a wave-based survival mode where players will “venture into a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison.” The mode is set to release alongside 12 new death animations and another skin collection. The final piece of info surrounding the game’s upcoming content is that in Summer 2023 The Callisto Protocol is set to receive new story content. The Steam page for the content currently reads: “Dig deeper into the horrifying secrets of The Callisto Protocol.”

While the new content will probably add a bit more replayability to the game it would have been nice to see New Game+ and hardcore mode at launch. Despite this, that doesn’t seem to be the only problem the game is having on launch day with PC players struggling to find a stable framerate with Steam user reviews currently in the ‘Mostly Negative’ category. Despite the Metacritic score for the game sitting at a respectable 76 stock in Krafton, the company behind The Callisto Protocol studio Striking Distance, closed down -8.41% today in Seoul after the game’s release. On a positive note, the game seems to be running well on consoles with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offering a performance mode of the game at 2160p, 60FPS (without ray tracing).

The Callisto Protocol is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.