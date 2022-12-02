Fire Emblem Engage Discusses Byleth

When it was first revealed, one of the best parts of Fire Emblem Engage was that past characters from the beloved franchise would make appearances. But it wouldn’t be like a certain mobile game where you would fight right beside them. Instead, the game would have 12 “Emblem Rings” containing the spirits of heroes past. By wearing these rings, the user could enhance their stats, gain new abilities, and potentially turn the tide of battle. Recently, the game has been focused a lot on the new characters of the title. But today, we got a deeper look into one of the Emblem Ring spirits, Byleth.

Byleth came from Fire Emblem Three Houses, the previous mainline title on the Nintendo Switch. Byleth was a mercenary trained by his father, Jeralt. But then, fate intervened, and Byleth saved the three future leaders of Fodlan, which led him to become a teacher at the Officer’s Academy. Of course, you got to choose which house they would teach and that heavily influenced the story you received. While Byleth didn’t talk much in the game, by design, their character was impactful enough to resonate with fans and be included in Super Smash Bros Ultimate!

Getting back to Fire Emblem Engage, Byleth’s abilities are important to know as they’ll heavily affect your battles. For example, the boosts he gives make him perfect for a character that is always surrounded by allies versus one who goes off on their own.

His first skill is “Divine Pulse.” When it triggers, an attack that would have missed before will automatically hit the target. Of course, it won’t activate every time, but it’ll be advantageous when it does.

Byleth’s second skill is “Instruct.” If you use this, you can boost the stats of your nearby allies. What’s more, the stats you increase will depend on who is wearing his ring. For example, if you were to put it on a dragon, all stats would get boosted, so keep that in mind.

The final skill he has is “Goddess Dance.” With this skill, you’ll be able to get four nearby allies to move again and boost their stats! You’ll definitely be using that one when possible.

But wait, there’s more! Byleth’s weapon isn’t a singular one. Instead, his weapons change based on the person he’s connected with due to the mythical weapons he had access to in his game. As such, if you were to put his ring on a mage, they’d get a weapon to boost the range of their attacks.

