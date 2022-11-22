New Fire Emblem Engage Trailer Highlights Emblem Ring Abilities

From the moment Fire Emblem Engage dropped, fans were curious about what the game would offer in terms of new mechanics, looks and story. For the mechanics part of things, we got the Emblem Rings. These are a set of twelve rings that can be wielded to boost the user’s powers and abilities. Unfortunately, they’ve only slightly been touched on in the story trailer and character trailers. But today, a massive Japanese trailer focusing on the Emblem Rings was released, and it paints a clearer picture of who is in the game and what you can do with them.

Sigurd, Celica, Lyn, Byleth, Corrin, and Marth were all showcased in the trailer, which is the most seen in one trailer since its reveal. What’s more, we get new insight into what some of those Emblem heroes can do via you giving them to characters. For example, with Sigurd, you can move much farther than before, giving you more range to attack enemies or enact other strategies.

For Corrin, the female version, you’ll be able to attack multiple enemies at once should they fall into a certain lineup on the battlefield. That’ll be perfect if you need to clear out enemies quickly! With Byleth, you’ll apparently be able to reinvigorate your teammates so they can make another move. A reference to the “professor” helping his student at Garreg Mach.

Finally, for the trailer, at least, was Lyn. Her special ability with a bow will allow players to strike opponents from incredible distances with a barrage of arrows. That’ll make it so you can take out enemies before they even come close to reaching your party, a handy thing to have.

Another revelation that will surprise some is that after building up your power with the rings, you’ll be able to merge with the Emblem spirits and become an evolved form. These have special abilities all their own and will be an ace in the hole for fights.

We have yet to see some of the other characters that will be Emblem Rings and their abilities, but if they’re anything like these, they will be difference-makers in the battles to come. So when you get Fire Emblem Engage next year, be sure to put your Emblem Rings on the right characters so you can maximize what you do and win every battle you get put into.

The title comes out on January 20th.

Source: YouTube