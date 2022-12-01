Fire Emblem Engage Drops A Trio Of Descriptions

Another day, another chance for Fire Emblem Engage to showcase some of the characters from the upcoming title. But this time, there’s a twist in the mix! Instead of one character being revealed or two characters being revealed, we’re getting three at one time! Well, technically. We’re getting two character descriptions and a description of one of the nations we’ll visit, but it still counts! This wouldn’t be the first time the team behind the game has done this kind of “bundle.” If nothing else, it helps speed up the process of getting through the characters and nations on our way to 2023.

First up, we have the nation of Gradlon. Here’s the official description:

“Gradlon is currently a land in ruins. It’s the home of the Fell Dragon who rose from the earth’s depths and tried to invade the continent of Elyos 1000 years ago. Through the power of the Divine Dragons and the Emblem Rings, it now lies sealed beneath Lythos’s seabed.”

Very intimidating. However, we know that the Fell Dragon is rising again, hence why Alear is awakened from their 1000-year slumber. Just as important, they’re tasked with collecting the Emblem Rings once again so that the Fell Dragon can be put away for good.

The problem for Alear is that people are trying to resurrect the Fell Dragon and will do whatever it takes to make that happen. That includes the “Four Hounds,” two of whom we got descriptions for in the “bundle.”

The first of the Four Hounds is Zephia. She’s one of the Demon Dragon Clan and, like Alear, has been alive for millennia. She’s been working in the shadows to find the Emblem Rings to resurrect her kin. You’ll meet her as she threatens to take your rings early in the game.

The second of the Four Hounds is Marni. Her class is that of an armored knight, which gives her great power and ability. Unfortunately, that gives her a personality that is not only menacing but arrogant. She is known to look down on people because she feels they’re weaker than her. She’s confident in her abilities, but apparently, she has mood swings, so be prepared for that too.

It’ll be interesting to see who the other two members of the Four Hounds are. You can bet these aren’t the only antagonists we’ll have in the game. You can see a cutscene with these two below:

Fire Emblem Engage arrives on January 20th!

Source: Serenes Forest