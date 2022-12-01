Marvel’s Midnight Suns Get Surprisingly Good Reviews

When Marvel’s Midnight Suns was announced, many weren’t sure of what to make of it. The group from Marvel Comics wasn’t that well known to the broader public, so the game already had a lot of ground to make up. Then, things got even more intriguing when it was revealed that Firaxis was doing the game, and it would embrace their tried and true formula of making tactical action games. How would the Marvel characters work in a turn-based tactics setting? Would it be fun to play? Oh, and there’s a card system to boot. How would that work out? There were many questions, and many looked to the early reviews to get some answers.

Thankfully, the review embargo for Marvel’s Midnight Suns has dropped, and the results are surprising. Presently, the game is sitting at an 83 on Metacritic. While that could go up or down once more reviews come in, it does paint a good picture of the game’s quality.

Most of the reviews praised the tactical gameplay of the title and were impressed that Firaxis could blend its gameplay style with the Marvel Universe so efficiently. The story was also one that many praised, saying it had “bold choices” and that you’ll love how the Marvel characters are portrayed.

Some said that the gameplay is repetitive, but given its vast roster of characters to choose from, you can easily find ways to “spice things up.”

While the reviews are good to hear, it’s up to you to decide whether you pick up the title or not. What can be said is that Firaxis worked hard to make the game not just good but fun.

In a previous interview, the team detailed the process to get where they were for the launch regarding gameplay and aesthetics. At first, they dropped the Marvel characters into their XCOM-style gameplay and tried to make that work. But the characters didn’t feel like superheroes. Then, they cranked up the powers and abilities to 11 to see how that made the game feel. They felt like superheroes, but ones that could wipe out enemies easily.

Then, they came up with the card system, one that would limit what you could do on any given turn and force strategy to the forefront.

It’s good to see that reviewers like the results of Firaxis’ hard work. Hopefully, you will feel the same when the game comes out in a few days.

Source: Metacritic