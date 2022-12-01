Nintendo Releases Animal Crossing and Splatoon 3 Live Concerts In English!

The differences in culture and style between the western side of the world and the eastern side cannot be overstated. Just between the United States and Japan, there are plenty of differences in how the country handles things, advocates for things, what’s popular there and what isn’t, etc. None of this is “bad,” per se, because every country is different. But when it comes to what’s beloved by particular groups of people, like gamers, you might be surprised by the answers. For example, Japan loves Nintendo games so much that they have concerts featuring characters from games like Animal Crossing and Splatoon 3.

You might recall that one such concert took place recently in Japan via Nintendo Live. It was there that DJ K.K. Slider showed off the power of the Animal Crossing soundtrack. Not to be outdone, the Squid Sisters, Off the Hook, and Deep Cut teamed up for an epic concert that thrilled Splatoon fans worldwide. But, the show was in Japan, so it was only spoken, in terms of the characters actually talking, in Japanese.

Well, Nintendo heard the cries for translation and did just that. Now, you can watch the entire concert with English subtitles. That way, you can listen to the characters of both franchises before they break into song and then dance along with them.

As you’ll see in the video below, the crowd was very into it, and this is just one of many concerts they have in Japan along this line. In addition, the Squid Sisters, Off The Hook, and now Deep Cut are considered “idols” in the country and have a fanbase outside the games. Oh, and don’t forget how well Splatoon 3 sold when it came out in Japan. That should show Japan’s love for this series and these characters.

We can’t say that these concerts will come to the West, so that is why you need to watch this concert and enjoy it. Then, you can jump into the games and have fun with the show still rocking in your head.

Splatoon 3 just launched its Chill Season content for you to enjoy, and their “Big Run” event will be happening in a few days. On the other side, while Animal Crossing New Horizons hasn’t had new content in a while, the game is still bursting with content and things to do.

So no matter which franchise you love more, you’ll love them more after listening to the concert!

Source: YouTube