Xbox Game Pass December 2022 Games Unveiled

Xbox Game Pass is thriving, with new games consistently being added to the service. Each month comes a few new titles for players to download and enjoy. Best of all, the service provides players with games they might have initially passed on. As a result, there are some incentives to try out different games regularly. Today, we’re finding out what games will be hitting the Xbox Game Pass subscription service platform. Here’s what’s being advertised for the month of December.

Microsoft showcased these games on the Xbox Wire, where readers are given a breakdown of what games will be landing throughout the month. Some titles will be available to download and enjoy right now, while others can be downloaded for the console, cloud gameplay, or exclusively to the PC platform later on.

Xbox Game Pass December 2022 Additions

Eastward (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 1

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 1

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC) – December 1

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 6

Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 6

Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 8

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) – December 8

High On Life (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 13

Potion Craft (Console, PC) – December 13

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 15

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 15

There looks to be quite a varied selection of video games coming to the Xbox Game Pass service. Best of all, there are games you can download and play right now, with others leading us right up to the holiday season. If you haven’t already picked up the subscription service, Xbox Game Pass will run for consumers $9.99 per month on console and PC. However, there is the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $14.99.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, and EA Play into one subscription. While there are third-party video game titles that are also added into the mix, one of the key components to picking up the service is the first-party releases. All first-party exclusives from Microsoft Xbox will land on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch. Those particular titles will remain on the subscription service, while third-party titles will typically leave the service after a duration of time. Again, with these games being included in the service at no additional cost, nothing is stopping you from trying out different games that you might have skipped out on.

Source