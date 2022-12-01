Nintendo Switch Dominates UK Black Friday Sales

The Nintendo Switch will soon enter its sixth year of life once March comes around. While it’s not at the end of its life just yet, many expect it to start “winding down” soon enough. But the catch is there are still plenty of people who don’t have a Switch, so they’re always looking for the best deals to help them get the console for a steal. Black Friday is a time that Nintendo has circled on its calendar because they know that it can dominate the sales market if they put the correct Switch bundles and game sales in key markets.

One of those markets is the UK. While they have only been doing Black Friday for ten years, their sales were still rather impressive. For example, during the latest Black Friday, the Nintendo Switch dominated the market via console sales. According to chats, the Switch took 42% of all console sales during the “holiday.” That’s significant because both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S were trying to make their own “good deals” to take some of the market shares away from Nintendo.

It should be noted that the Switch didn’t have as many sales as last Black Friday in the UK, but they still came out on top in the end. The Switch bundles, for example, were a big hit with buyers. In addition, there was one that brought not only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe but a free 3-month membership to the Switch Online service, thus giving the buyer more bang for their buck.

Another reason why the Switch does so well on Black Friday has to do with timing. Not just the timing of the “holiday” but the timing of releases. By the time Black Friday comes around every year, Nintendo usually has released all its major titles. That allows gamers to get a new console and look for those “new games” at a discount and try to get as much as possible for a lower price.

This year alone has been outstanding for Switch in terms of software. Gamers have had Pokemon Legends Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers Battle League, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and so much more.

It’ll be interesting to see the US numbers for Black Friday once they’re accounted for. But we’d probably guess that the Switch is the top dog there too.

Source: GameIndustry.biz