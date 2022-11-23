Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sales Exceed 10 Million In Opening 3 Days!

If you’ve been watching our website over the last week, you’ll know that we’ve talked a lot about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The reason for this was many-fold. First, the hype for the next generation of Pokemon titles was massive. Second, the reviews for the game were not the most positive despite being mainline games that usually have excellent quality. Third, the bugs and glitches for Gen 9 are one of the most talked about features within the titles. But people knew it would sell well even with those flaws and divisiveness. Today, we learned how well, and it’s a mind-blowing number.

The tweet below contains a message from The Pokemon Company, and it notes that in the first three days of release, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had sales exceeding 10 million units. That’s right. It sold over ten million copies in only three days! Of course, that means when you add in the other four days since launch to complete its whole week, the numbers are likely even higher!

But that’s not the only revelation from the tweet. Because The Pokemon Company also stated that this makes Gen 9 the best-selling Nintendo game at launch ever!

That means that games containing Mario, Link, the Inklings, Donkey Kong, Samus, and even their combined titles like Mario Kart and Smash Bros don’t compare to what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet did in its launch. That’s insane to think about. However, while it wasn’t fully broken down regarding what regions did overall with the sales, it did note that domestic sales exceeded 4 million. Which would put the other two regions at about 3 million apiece, give or take.

These sales figures are shocking, as they’re higher than anything that could’ve been predicted. The previous mainline release, Pokemon Legends Arceus, did 6.5 million units within its first week of sales. That was very impressive at the time, but these games top that.

The irony to all of this is the state of Gen 9. While the game has record sales that The Pokemon Company and Nintendo can be proud of, it came at the cost of bad faith. The games were released in a state that lacked quality control and testing. As a result, fans are literally flooding places like Twitter with videos and pictures of the game’s bugs and glitches, and they want the games fixed ASAP.

Whether they will do that or not remains to be seen. But they will revel in these sales numbers, no doubt.

