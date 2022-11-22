You Can Duplicate Shinies In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In the last few days, a recurring theme has been finding and discussing the various bugs/glitches that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have. Some of them can be very helpful to players despite them not intended to be in the titles. For example, you might have seen yesterday’s article about the “Skyrimming” jump bug that will let players ascend almost any slope. We tried it ourselves after we wrote the article, and it was very helpful. But what if there were a bug to help you catch a bunch of Pokemon that you liked? One that could even duplicate Shiny Pokemon that you encountered. Would that interest you?

Good, because it’s a real thing. A YouTuber named Austin John has figured out a way to duplicate the Pokemon you meet in the wild. Of course, you can do it with any Pokemon you meet, but it works perfectly for Shiny Hunters who want a lot of shinies to have and trade.

Here’s how it works: You have to do this activity in a specific way, so pay attention. First, you need to find the Pokemon you want to duplicate. So for this example, let’s say you find a Shiny Phanpy. Who wouldn’t want that? But you want another for some reason. So, you go to the Phanpy, catch it, then race to the nearest town. Don’t fly there! You have to go there by foot/Pokemon, no load screens in the interim.

Once you get to the town, wait for its name to appear on the screen. After that, you’ll need to save the game, restart the title, and then head back to where you saw the Shiny Pokemon. If you do everything right, the Pokemon will be there once again.

You can do this glitch as much as you want, which is insane to think about. But once you stock up on your shinies, you’ll be set to raise them, trade them, or whatever you want.

The glitch will make Shiny Hunters thrilled but annoy those who don’t know the glitch and are wondering how these people are getting so many shiny Pokemon. Don’t be left out, and try this for yourself! You can also do it for Pokemon that you don’t typically see in the wild or have only spotted a few times in the wild.

The bugs/glitches of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to boggle people’s minds. Finding the next big one and reporting it is almost a sport. We’ll have to wait and see which one is found next.

Source: YouTube