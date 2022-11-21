Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Invokes Skyrim With Latest Bug

The big news of the last few days is that while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a fun game to play, it’s buggy as all get out. Part of the fun amongst players now is trying to find new and creative ways to “break the game” and post screenshots and videos about it. Or to use the oddest of glitches to further themselves in the game. That brings us to a bug that reminds fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. In that legendary open-world title, you were able to go pretty much anywhere you wanted. But some gamers could use the game’s glitches to overcome barriers by jumping backward.

Specifically, if there were a spot they couldn’t climb naturally, they’d turn around and jump backward up it. The tactic got so popular that it got the term “Skyrimming” and was popular because it let players access areas without having to “find a way up” through the natural landscape.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a similar action was discovered by a player. In the clip below, they can use their legendary Ride Pokemon Koraidon to jump backward up a slope and get to an area they wouldn’t have gotten to without further mechanics in the title. The fact that it’s been viewed almost a million times showcases just how popular the video, and glitch, is:

This is probably the silliest, but most useful trick in Scarlet/Violet. You can easily get up slopes you're not supposed to by just going backwards. pic.twitter.com/RRwveA1m9j — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) November 20, 2022

Part of the appeal for Gen 9 was the ability to wander around the new region of Paldea in any way you wanted. You weren’t on a “set path” like previous titles. Instead, you could go anywhere you wanted with the right abilities via your Ride Pokemon. People love that freedom, but now, they can abuse it and get around even faster and not prescribe to the natural limits of the title.

The backward jump glitch is only one of many that Gen 9 has. As noted, gamers post all sorts of glitches online for people to see. There are multiple glitches involving the character models, including ones where they get stuck in the floor of stores and wriggle around despite the player not doing anything. You might have also heard about the glitch where if you plug two controllers into the Switch, you can make your character run twice as fast.

To be fair, these glitches aren’t “ruining” the game for players, as they are having a blast. But it does make the highly-anticipated games look like they were rushed out, which is not a good look for Game Freak or The Pokemon Company.

