New Discovered Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Glitch Increases Your Speed

When it comes to the line of Pokemon games, there’s a massive fan base out there waiting for each release. Unfortunately, that also means plenty of players out there can uncover some glitches that the developers missed. With both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, there is a mess of bugs and glitches. It’s left quite a few players disappointed at the state of the game upon launch, but that hasn’t stopped them from pressing on. In fact, the latest glitch discovered might appeal to speedrunners. It looks like there is a way to increase your overall speed.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet have a glitch that allows players to increase the run speed of their trainer. All this requires is a second Joy-Con, and from there, you’ll be all set to get this glitch running. According to reports, players just need to connect the second left Joy-Con, and that’s it. The game will recognize the Joy-Con, and pressing the analog stick up to run will actually increase your character’s speed. That is quite a difference for those looking to cut down the time it takes to finish the game if you’re trying to speedrun it.

Apparently in the new pokemon, if you plug in two controllers at once you can run twice as fast. Like you hold both joysticks and it just… adds the speed



these devs had NO TIME lmao pic.twitter.com/q8ydxd9iub — Muno (@munosnail) November 20, 2022

There is one drawback to this glitch. It turns out that while this will double the speed of your trainer, it only works diagonally. So you’ll need to make use of the other Joy-Con to correctly steer your character to the desired location. Again, this is just a glitch, and it could eventually get taken out of the game after an update. But this is also likely far from the last glitch we’ll see get highlighted for these two new Pokemon game installments.

As mentioned, the state of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet has not been blowing players away. There was plenty to be desired for these two games, and players are showcasing issues online. We’ve seen various videos showcasing poor performance on the Nintendo Switch, janky animation sequences, to even glitches that correlate to the actual hardware of the Nintendo Switch, such as this speed increase.

For now, we’ll have to wait for the development team to come in and makes some significant updates to both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. With that said, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage on the games, which you can view down below. Both titles are readily available to pick up and play exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

