Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Twitter Thread Details Games Most Insane Bugs

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, aka Gen 9, were meant to be the “big release” the franchise had been building toward for generations. The franchise started with basic sprites on the Game Boy, then got colors, and more depth, then shifted to 3D and, earlier this year, got to enjoy a semi-open world. But with these new titles, everything was supposed to be bigger, better, more expansive, and more fun. One could easily argue that they did that, as most fans agree the games are incredible regarding their gameplay. The problem is with the graphics and framerate issues, causing problems within the title.

No doubt you remember the divisive reaction of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews. Most praised the game, but noted that The Pokemon Company/Game Freak didn’t, or wouldn’t, do their due diligence to fix many of the game’s issues. For example, character walk cycles are choppy when you’re only a little bit away from them, Pokemon and people clip through the world all the time, and more.

If you have been hoping that these were just “irregular things,” we are here to disappoint you. On Twitter, a user named Aero has been collecting the best/worst cases of these glitches within the game. Some of them are basic, like glitching through the world, while others are the player character riding on an “invisible Pokemon” or their avatars going absolutely haywire!

Fans are also noticing issues with even the most basic of things, like walking into a store or characters “disappearing” when they hit a particular spot in a town.

This leads to a question many have been wondering since launch: “Should the games have been delayed?”

When you see the plethora of issues, it’s not hard to see why so many felt this way. We can speak from our own experiences that the game is a blast to play, but it’s hard to ignore the flaws. Sometimes they happen randomly, and you can’t help but wonder how the QA team missed them. But, of course, the fault also lies with the top brass at The Pokemon Company.

Given all that has been revealed, there’s no way they didn’t know about the issues Gen 9 had and yet went through with them anyway. Perhaps it was due to sales and promotion. We can’t say for certain. But what we can say is that a lot of gamers are seeing these bugs and glitches.

You can check out the madness and hilarity for yourself below:

🧵 Thread of the absolute funniest and most insane glitches + clips in #PokemonScarlet & #PokemonViolet pic.twitter.com/MBX3fdLsjo — Aero (@ActualAero) November 19, 2022

Source: Twitter