Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Redeem Mystery Gift Codes | Pre-Order Bonus Guide

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was released just a couple of days ago and immediately the internet blew up – which many of us saw coming considering just how big the franchise is. Today this guide holds some good news for players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet…Mystery Gifts are returning! This is a feature in-game that allows you to have access to a variety of freebies that you can redeem over the following months and years to come. Both The Pokémon Company and Nintendo will be releasing these special distributions for the Pokémon game as a way to give fans some pretty cool rewards. To make things even better for you, we will be keeping a handy list of the codes here within this guide, making it super easy for you to check back in and redeem codes for cool in-game items as they release.

Scrolling down you will be able to find a list of all the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes that are currently available, as well as some written-up instructions on just how you can use these codes in case you haven’t done it before.

All Mystery Gift Codes Available On Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a full list of all the currently working Mystery Gift codes that you can use and redeem in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This list will be updated as new codes become announced and available.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift code Reward Expiry Date No code – “Get via Internet” Pikachu (Tera Type: Flying) 28th Feb, 2023

How to Redeem Mystery Gift Codes | Pre-Order Bonuses

In order to redeem a code, you can follow these three easy instructions to claim it.

Open up your main menu Select the Poké Portal then Mystery Gift Select the Get With Code/Password option and type in the code for your free gift.

As you can see it is very easy and simple to redeem a code in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, following you to get some really cool items throughout the time the game is available and as Pokémon Company adds more. Again, this list will be updated with new codes as they become available so you can easily keep up to date on each one. Hope this guide helps a lot!