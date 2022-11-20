PS5 Black Friday Sale Features Many Big Games At Discount

Black Friday is one of the “unofficial holidays” that many look forward to because there are plenty of gaming deals and sales. Regardless of the console you have, or the PC you own, there will be deals, and you’ll want to get them if you’re lucky enough to have a PS5 that goes double for you. Because while many are struggling to get the console, you can get some of the best games for it at a discount via the PlayStation Store sale that’s going on right now. Some of its biggest games have massive discounts, and you won’t want to miss them.

For example, how about we start with some “Game of the Year” titles? You can get Horizon Forbidden West for under $40 and A Plague’s Tale: Requiem for $48. Both of those titles were nominated by The Game Awards for their top title. So you can get it now and try them out to see if they deserve that nomination.

Or, maybe you’re looking to get past GOTY titles? For example, Ghost of Tsushima’s Director’s Cut is available for under $30, and many praise how that game looks on the PS5.

You’re in luck if you’re looking for sports titles to get a discount on. The NBA, MLB, FIFA, and the NFL all have their latest titles in the store at a deal, should you want them.

But if you’re looking for more recent games, there are plenty to choose from. For example, if you wanted to get Gotham Knights but heard about its issues and wanted it for cheaper, you can get it now for $42.

You can even get games for just $10, like the PS4 God Of War title. A perfect game to get to catch up on the series now that God of War Ragnarok is now out. You won’t be left out for those who only have the PS4. There are plenty of deals for that console as well. Considering the PS4 has well over 100 million units sold, people will be looking for sales during the upcoming week.

But for those who have a PS5 and want to enjoy games on the next-gen system, this is your opportunity to get some of the best and classic games the system offers for a discount. Unfortunately, these deals will be gone by the 29th, so don’t wait too long! These deals literally won’t last forever!

Source: PlayStation Store