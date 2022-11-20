Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Change Your Look | Customization Guide

One of the most fun things to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley is…dress up! In the game, there are thousands of different clothing items you can purchase and unlock while playing. You can unlock clothing by finding little gift bags with a shirt symbol on them. You can also unlock more symbols and patterns by feeding animals around your village which you can use to make custom items of clothing yourself as well. Today we’re going to teach you how to change your look and also how to make custom clothes. These features are open to beginners, so there is no need to worry about not having any of the options we are about to list below.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game is still in Early Access but is planning to release free-to-play sometime early next year in 2023.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley Guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | Royal Tools Upgrades | All Recipes & Cooking Combos | All Crops Grow Times & Sell Values | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide | How To Feed All Animals | Best Professions To Assign First | How To Cook Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish | Ratatouille Recipe | Crudites Recipe | Mystical Cave Puzzle Solutions | All Character Unlocks | Daily Passive Rewards | How To Catch Fugu Fish | Friendship Leveling Tips | How To Get Emeralds | All Seed Type Locations | How To Earn Millions Of Star Coins | How To Earn Dream Shards | How To Get Softwood, Hardwood & Iron Ingots | How To Skip Barrier & Sequence Break | Why You Shouldn’t Time Travel | All Special Companions Guide | How To Get All Sunstone Fragments | How To Reset Scrooge’s Store | What To Feed Each Critter

The Basics Of Changing Your Look

Many players probably want to change their look after starting the game, especially after buying new hairstyles and whatnot. When you first start the game you will have very limited customizable features but after progressing in the game, so let’s get into how to change your clothing. Once you are past the tutorial and introduction of the game, you will then have access to a house, which also allows you to access your clothes through your backpack.

After opening your backpack, you will see three tabs on the side menu, Inventory, Wardrobe, and Furniture. The Furniture menu won’t do you much good until you are inside your house, ready to decorate it. Inventory will show you items you’ve picked up since as apples, wood, etc. The tab you want to click is Wardord which will show you all of the clothing you own in one convenient location.

Once you are in your wardrobe tab, you will see seventeen different categories of wearable items to select from. If there’s something you don’t like about your overall character’s physical appearance, you will also be able to scroll down to the second tab in your wardrobe and change any little thing about the overall look. So you can change your hairstyle and color, your eye and skin colors, and also your overall body structure.

The seventeen different categories are clothing are items like the following: companions, hats, masks, glasses, earrings, neckwear, coats, tops, back, bracelets, gloves, pants, shorts, skirts, hose socks, shoes, dresses, and costumes. The other option is customized…which opens up a whole new door for making your Disney Dreamlight Valley character look just like you want them to.

Customizing Your Clothing

Dreamlight Valley has blessed us with one of the best features to customize clothing. When opening up that custom clothing option from your menu, you have the ability to completely customize your own pieces of clothing, from a dress to a skirt or a shirt! As you progress in the game and feed critters, you will also unlock patterns and stamps to place on your custom clothing.

In order to create a new custom clothing piece, simply open up the Customize option and then hit Add New. This will then open up a whole new screen where you can pick the style of clothing you want to customize. This doesn’t affect the items you already own, this is separate from those.

You are able to add up to 50 layers to a design, allowing you to use stamps easily. Stamps come in many different styles like animals, food, Disney movie-themed objects, and much much more. You can then place a stamp and are able to rotate and resize it, you can also edit or delete designs you already made previously at a later date. Sometimes messing around with it is also helpful as well. There are also so many colors to choose from when it comes to customizing your clothing as you can see from the picture above. The possibilities and combinations are endless.

That is pretty much all you need to know when it comes to changing the look of your character. You can easily get clothing items by finding gift bags around the valley, leveling up your friendship with your Disney villagers, or feeding critters. Every time you feed a critter you usually get a present left behind by them that contains a stamp, so that makes it easy to get more stamps for custom clothing as well! Every day you can buy another piece…or many…of clothing from Scrooge McDuck’s store, so your collection of clothing will be able to grow very quickly with items inspired by all your favorite Disney movies. The store updates daily with both new clothing and furniture.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game is still in Early Access but is planning to release free-to-play sometime early next year in 2023. They will also be introducing a multiplayer option…image if we could share our custom designs with one another…would be wild. Hopefully, this guide has helped you so you can look your best while playing!