What Are Fans Predicting For The Game Awards?

The Game Awards has not had the smoothest of histories. Not the least because they’ve had to overhaul and “reinvent” themselves multiple times over, including with their name. But, in recent times, even with the pandemic, they were able to carve out a niche in the gaming industry and have made a name for themselves as a place to show off cool things. When you add that to the awards being given, it’s a jam-packed show. The 2022 edition of the awards show will take place on December 8th, and many are already asking what others think will happen with the awards and the reveals.

Let’s start with the latter. If nothing else, The Game Awards always has reveals, even if those reveals aren’t the best looked upon with hindsight. Regardless, given the number of developers out there, there is always something to show off, so what will this upcoming presentation have?

On Reddit, after a “leak” was removed, commenters talked about their expectations. The easiest one was a bunch of trailers for games, both upcoming and known. Many think that games like Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will get another trailer and possibly get its release date. The title was at the show last year, and Rocksteady has said the game is almost done. So that might be one of the safer bets.

Some people hope games like Elden Ring or Horizon Forbidden West get DLC announcements. Those two titles came out in February this year, so it’s been a long enough time for them to have DLC work done on them. It might not get a release date yet, but it could get an announcement trailer, which this show loves to have.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is also said to be getting a trailer at the show, which makes fans curious about the further backlash that could happen based on “Chris Pratt’s Mario Voice.”

Starfield, Redfall, Legend of Zelda, and more were hoped for with The Game Awards, but we’ll have to wait and see what predictions come true and what ones don’t.

In terms of awards, everyone is curious about who will get “Game of the Year.” The “obvious choices” are Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok, but we have seen swerves thrown at the show in the past. Last year had It Takes Two winning, so anything is possible.

December 8th is the date of the show, don’t miss it!

Source: Reddit