The 2022 Game Awards is just around the corner, with the event taking place on December 8, and with this being a brilliant year for the gaming industry, it looks set to be one heck of an event. One of the big releases this year was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which was released at the end of October, but it’s a game that has been hit with a mixed reception. But regardless of that, Modern Warfare II is up for several awards at the 2022 Game Awards.

Modern Warfare II was one of the most anticipated games of the year, but it has failed to live up to all that hype. But even so, the game is still a technical achievement for Activision, and to celebrate that success, the game has been nominated for Best Multiplayer Game, Best Audio Design, and Best Action game as well. The game looks, sounds, and feels great, and the multiplayer mode has been much better received than the campaign mode, so these nominations feel very appropriate.

What are the games that will be hoping to stand in Modern Warfare II’s way at the awards event then? The other games nominated for the Best Multiplayer Game are MultiVersus, Splatoon 3, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and Overwatch 2. That is a fairly wide-open category, but you’d like to think Modern Warfare II will take the prize for that one, although, you should never assume anything as a guarantee, unless it’s God of War Ragnarök for Game of the Year that is.

The next category is for Best Action Game, and the other nominees are Bayonetta 3, Sifu, Neon White, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge again (those turtle brothers have caused quite a stir this year). This category is a little more difficult to predict because Bayonetta 3 has been received so positively in its short life span so far, and the success of Sifu at the beginning of the year was also very impressive.

And the final category is Best Audio Design, with the other nominees consisting of some absolute heavy hitters, they are as follows: Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarök, and Gran Turismo 7. I would be very surprised if Modern Warfare II took home the prize in this category, even though its sound design does excel. But seriously, if I were a betting man (which sometimes I am, it depends on the offer) I would wager that Horizon Forbidden West might just sneak this one, but it could be close.

We reported on some of the other nominations as well, which you can read here. Make sure you tune in for the 2022 Game Awards on December 8, it’s sure to be full of fireworks.

