Next Overwatch 2 Hero To Be A Support Character

Overwatch 2 has seen a huge influx of players since its big launch last month. Part of its growing player base is obviously down to the hero shooter’s adoption of the popular free-to-play model. However, it’s hard to argue that Overwatch‘s main draw has always been its rich cast of playable characters.

Having said that, since Overwatch 2 launched, those who have previously enjoyed playing support roles have found their options a little thin on the ground. Currently, there are only eight playable support characters available in Overwatch 2, which has left some players feeling a bit disgruntled, especially given the game’s new, revamped 5v5 gameplay model. It seems as though things may be about to improve for these players though.

According to a new report, there will be a new support character heading into the battle after the introduction of the previously revealed new tank character Ramattra. As hero 36, Ramattra was unveiled recently during the Overwatch League grand finals, where it was also confirmed that the new tank would be joining the player roster in early December. This will coincide with the start of the game’s season two on December 6. However, speaking at an Overwatch 2 meet and greet session in Korea held today, Blizzard VP and Overwatch Commercial Lead Jon Spector shared some details about hero 37, who will apparently be a new support character.

As reported in Inven and spotted by Overwatch Cavalry, Spector explains that the team have taken a lot of time in developing their heroes, with a particular focus at the moment on the upcoming tank character Ramattra. However, he goes on to clarify that “Ramattra is a season 2 charge hero, and the next hero will be a stronger support hero.” It’s thought that players can expect to see this as-yet-unannounced support character roll into Overwatch 2 at some point in April of next year, which should coincide with the game’s season four. This is because it’s widely expected that season three will introduce a new map as opposed to a new hero. However, no specific date was provided so it’ll just be a case of waiting for official confirmation from Blizzard.

Either way, the addition of new heroes into Overwatch 2 can only be seen as a good thing. That’s especially true for those who enjoy playing support heroes and would like to see a bit more variation in the currently available options. There are only a few weeks left of Overwatch 2 season one, after which players can expect to see things change up a bit with a new tank and potentially some new game modes.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source