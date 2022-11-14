9 Best Xbox One Golf Games

You might not think that golf would have a large amount of video game titles, but there are nine you can play on the Xbox One alone!

#9 Golf Club: Wasteland

In the future timeline of Golf Club: Wasteland, you play as a wealthy person who fled the Earth for Mars when the planet became uninhabitable.

Now, you’ve returned to the planet! Why? To play golf, of course! You’re going to play across vast expanses and empty cities to enjoy one last round on the course that is the world. You’ll slowly piece together what happened to Earth and why it fell along the way. That includes listening to a certain radio broadcast from Mars and hearing accounts from the golfer himself.

So if you want a more tranquil yet profound take on golf, check out this game.

#8 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 13

For the record, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 13 came out on the Xbox 360, but you can still play it on the Xbox One should you want to. So now that you know, let’s move on.

The game is from one of the “heydays” of golf in terms of popularity. It came from a period when Tiger Woods was the No.1 golfer in the world, and no one could touch him. The title replicates what it’s like to play on the PGA tour and be Tiger on the course.

You’ll play through a career mode and take on some online courses with other players to show who has the best skill.

#7 Golf With Your Friends

Golf With Your Friends is pretty self-explanatory. It’s a game where you can play with your friends in epic mini-golf battles that you’ll all play simultaneously.

By that, we mean the game is played simultaneously, so the goal is to get your golf ball in the hole before your friends do! So naturally, they won’t make it easy for you. There are even power-ups in the game that’ll help you sink your put faster or muck up the works of another player.

If you’re unsatisfied with the main courses, make your own in the level editor and devise the ultimate mini-golf course!

#6 Dangerous Golf

As you all hopefully understand, if something gets hit by a golf ball at high speeds, things will get hurt or broken. That’s why you must be careful with your swings and putts. But in Dangerous Golf, that’s not the case at all.

Instead, the goal is maximum damage! You’ll have 100 courses to be on where the goal isn’t to sink the ball but use the ball to break everything around you to get a higher score. If you do enough, you’ll get to turn your golf ball into a fireball and do even more damage!

So if you’re the kind of person who likes carnage, here you go.

#5 Party Golf

If you’re looking for a more customizable experience or one that gives you many gameplay options, Party Golf is the title for you.

In it, you’ll play in a procedurally generated world that guarantees that no two holes of golf are played the same way. You can play with up to eight players across various game modes that’ll challenge you in different ways. Or, you can create your own game mode if you wish. Either way, you’ll have plenty of options for doing things and playing the game.

Plus, you can stream the game on Twitch if you want to!

#4 Outlaw Golf

This next title is not for everyone. No, we mean it. The game was built to be more tailed to an adult audience, so multiple mature themes are in the game.

Outlaw Golf will feature you playing not as pro golfers but as certain “archetypes” of humanity that aren’t afraid to get crude on the golf course. The game has a lot of adult humor, so you best be prepared for that.

A unique mechanic of the title, though, is the “Composure Meter.” The meter will get higher the better you do, but the worse you do, the lower your composure gets. The lower your composure, the worse you do.

#3 Powerstar Golf

Getting back to more wholesome games, we have Powerstar Golf. The title is easy to learn but hard to master as it’s a skill-based game like others we’ve discussed.

You’ll pick from a swath of characters, each of whom has a unique ability that you can use on the golf courses you play on. The courses are set in many exotic locations, so you will have great visuals as you play each round.

Plus, you can customize your character in many ways, including their gear, clubs, and even the golf ball you use. Then, take your skills online to play against rivals.

#2 The Golf Club 2019

The last two games we’ll show you feature connections to the PGA Tour in big and small ways. For example, The Golf Club 2019 is a collaboration with the PGA. To the extent that they have a unique “PGA Tour Career Mode” in the title. Through that, you’ll battle to win the FedEx Cup!

Just as important, you’ll play across actual golf courses used in the PGA Tour. Heightening your experience.

Another exciting aspect of the game is that sponsors will want to help you and challenge you to get greater rewards. So put your skills to the test in The Golf Club 2019 and see if you can come out on top.

#1 PGA Tour 2K21

Finally, we have the official game of the PGA Tour, the modern version of it anyway. PGA Tour 2K21 will allow you to live out your golf dreams by competing on the PGA Tour at the highest levels. Of course, that includes battling other PGA golfers on the course, such as Justin Thomas.

Once you create your golfer, you’ll be able to customize them with all manner of gear and apparel to match your style.

Then, when you’re ready to push your skills to even greater heights, go to the online mode and create your own clubhouse! You can set the rules everyone must follow and make a unique golf experience.