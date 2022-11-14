Atomic Heart Highlight Video Breaks Down A Few Robots You’ll Face Against

Atomic Heart developers, Mundfish quickly gained a massive following after their initial game reveal. Players were blown away by the new upcoming title that would be throwing us into an alternate reality. However, it’s been a trek for the development studio since they revealed their project. For a few years now, the studio has steadily continued pressing toward the launch of Atomic Heart. Now that we have a release date for early 2023, we’re getting a few more little insights into what the game will entail.

Today, IGN uploaded a video for their IGN First series. In particular, the video highlights a few of the robotic enemies you’ll fight against within Atomic Heart. As you might have already known, the robots in this game were crafted up for different specific jobs. But, of course, the goal was never to see these robots rise up and take control of humanity. Instead, they held different mundane jobs to help assist humanity.

For instance, there are robots built up to cut down trees, aid in building skyrises, assist in surgeries, along with aiding in the care of children and seniors. However, something has twisted the coding of these machines, and it started a new uprising against humanity. As the video highlights, the different robot’s skills and attributes can quickly prove to be disastrous when used against us. Although, it should also prove to be quite the action-packed and intense battle when you approach one of these robots out and about.

We can provide some context if you are just now hearing about Atomic Heart. This is an upcoming FPS set in an alternate reality. Here, the game follows the Soviet Union, which had continued to thrive over the years. A new revolution has sparked incredible technological advancements. Ultimately, with this new technological boom, the Soviet Union managed to craft different robotics to make human life easier. Players are taking the role of a KGB agent that is tasked with investigating a production facility that has gone dark. Of course, as we know from the trailers and marketing material, it looks like the facility has quickly become taken over by the robots making it a fight for survival.

Fortunately, as long as there are no further delays, we don’t have very long to wait before we can get our hands on Atomic Heart. As it stands right now, Atomic Heart is set to launch on February 21, 2023. When the game does drop, you can find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

