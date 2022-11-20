Splinter Cell Remake To Be “Photorealistic”?

The Splinter Cell Remake by Ubisoft is a title many gamers have been waiting for for a long time. When we say “a long time,” we mean it in the literal sense. Fans have been asking for this franchise to return for years, many years, in fact. Yet, for one reason or another, Ubisoft was more content to have Sam Fisher “cameo” in other games and not invest in the fan-favorite franchise. Thankfully, the remake was finally announced, and fans are waiting for any indication of how the game will look, play, etc. That led to someone looking at the job listings for Ubisoft to get insight into what they’re looking for.

Ubisoft Toronto, who is doing the remake, has a position open for Senior Character Artist, and the description of it reads:

“Create highly detailed and photorealistic 3D character models and textures for use in-game, including heads, hair, and clothing.”

That is interesting in the minds of many. While the Splinter Cell Remake was always expected to look good, and the previous titles always had a “realistic” feel, the idea of it being “photorealistic” is curious. They may be looking to enhance the character models to flesh out further the story and the game’s feel. To make it feel like a true “spy thriller,” for example. But, of course, we know that many games have been pushing harder and farther into the realm of photorealism. The only question was how far each game wanted to go.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean that you need to expect this game to have a level of quality like The Last of Us Part 1. That’s unfair due to the level of detail and commitment they put into that remake. However, if this listing is to be taken at face value, we can expect a good-looking game, and that’s not a bad thing.

That would also coincide with the statement by the team that the remake would be a “modern-day story.” The upgraded visuals may try and ground it in the modern day. We’ll have to see.

The only problem is that the remake is still in the “very early stages” of development. That means we won’t get a trailer for the title, more than likely, until deep into 2023.

If nothing else, the team knows how much fans want this game, so they’re going to go all out for them because if the title sells well, they have a franchise they can bank on once again.

Source: Reddit