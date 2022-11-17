Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake Concept Images Unveiled

After what felt like ages of teases and rumors, Ubisoft had finally unveiled that we were getting a remake of the Splinter Cell franchise. It’s been years since we received a game for the franchise, with the latest being 2013’s Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Still, we’re going even farther back with the remake as the developers take a crack at the original 2002 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell release. Today, a new video highlighted the 20th Anniversary of the franchise, and with it came some slight teases to what’s coming next.

While we only have a little to go off from now, the developers handling the remake of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell offered some concept art. These are just some sketches and ideas for what the remake title might look like. This is a stealth-focused game, so plenty of time went into creating scenes that play on shadows and using your environment to avoid unwanted attention. But again, these are just early concept art pieces right now and might not fully represent the final product.

The development team even noted within the video that they are still very early into production. As a result, we’re not going to see this game for a good while. That’s especially true after today as the studio is going dark while they continue to develop their project, which at this stage, is only in the prototyping phase. However, it’s clear that the studio is not trying to rush this project out, so we should hopefully get quite the incredible experience when the Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell video game remake is actually done and ready to ship.

Another interesting aspect of this remake is that the developers are trying to set a foundation for the franchise going forward. So everything is being built from the ground up. That could mean we’re going to get a slightly different narrative experience this time around. Otherwise, perhaps this might help set the stage for the next Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell game remake. That, of course, would be the 2004 release of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow.

But again, we’re uncertain if the development team plans to trek into a new narrative direction with the upcoming remake. Regardless, we have a good while before we get any further information about this upcoming game, but you can check out the video above highlighting the early concept images of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell.

