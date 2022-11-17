Goat Simulator 3 Launches A Brand New Sandbox Today

Pilgor the goat makes a triumphant return today with the launch of Goat Simulator 3. The chaotic and colourful sequel makes its way onto PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 today after being originally revealed at this year’s Summer Game Fest.

To celebrate the launch of Goat Simulator 3, developer Coffee Stain North has released a brand new launch trailer, which showcases the goats doing what they do best – causing carnage. The trailer also showcases one of Goat Simulator 3‘s main new features, which is its four-player co-op gameplay option. Check it out for yourself right here.

Players will be able to experience the goat-based anarchy in some new forms this time around. Speaking to Gamesindustry.biz, Coffee Stain North CEO Sebastian Eriksson shared some further insights into the development of the sequel and how it builds on the original Goat Simulator. Players will find a more seamlessly integrated open-world experience in Goat Simulator 3, with a much more responsive environment for them to explore. Whilst the world is still a goat’s playground, players will be able to engage with items, NPCs and other objects in new, interesting and more dynamic ways. “We’ve made it much easier to have fun in the sandbox, and to get crazy results,” explains Eriksson adding that “in the first game, you had to work a little bit more for it. The NPCs, for example, had their paths that they walked on, or they stood there, just doing one thing. Now, everything is much more reactive and smarter, and the world is much more fragile.”

Players will also have the chance to experience a new system of elemental destruction. Fire, electricity, oil and the rather intriguing-sounding alien goo are all on hand for players to experiment with in their goat-based pursuits. Adding the art of electrocution into Goat Simulator 3‘s offbeat physics system is sure to prove interesting.

Additionally, Goat Simulator 3 will give players a much stronger sense of purpose, in that there’s a campaign element of sorts for those who enjoy solo adventures. As explained by Eriksson, “this time around, the game actually has a story and a progression system. It’s pretty open-ended and you can disregard it if you want to, but if you need that in your games, we do help you to have as much fun as the people that have their own agendas.” This is definitely an evolution from the previous game, where the sandbox was a lot more open to players’ own storytelling and appetites for destruction.

Goat Simulator 3 is out now and is available on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

