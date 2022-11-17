Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0- How to Get Around the Unable to Invite Friends Bug

With the launch of Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, a lot of people are trying to party up with their friends and brave the multiplayer, Battle Royale, and the DMZ together. Unfortunately, with the new update comes a list of broken features and bugs, with one being unable to reach the game’s Social tab. This can be a problem, especially for players using crossplay to connect with friends since using the in-game friend list is how someone can invite and join their friends’ game across platform lines. This is a massive bug and is likely to be fixed soon, if not already, but this is a bug that also plagued the game when it first launched so it would be good to have a guide explaining how to get around this bug if it happens to show up again. This guide will explain how to get around being unable to invite friends and the Social features bug in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

How To Get Around The Unable To Invite Friends Bug In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The bug in question is one that returns players to the main menu when they try to access their Social tab, which is reached by pressing in the right stick on consoles and clicking the icon in the top right of the screen on PC. This would bring up your friends list and be where you can invite, message, and join them. With this feature being unreachable, it would seem impossible to actually join with your friends but there is another way. Go to the Menu tab by pressing the Options button or clicking the tab next to the Friends button on the top right of the screen. This will open up a list of other menus. Navigate to the second tab on the list, the Channels tab. This is where you can create a party to play with other people and is able to send players invites directly, bypassing the broken Social tab. Simply create a party and invite the players that you want to play with. This will get you around the Social tab bug whenever it breaks.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock All Launch Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Turn Off Crossplay | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best Weapons at Launch | 10 Meta Weapons You Need to Use