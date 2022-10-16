Splinter Cell Remake Director Leaves Ubisoft

Last year Ubisoft announced that it would be creating a ground-up remake of the original stealth action game, Splinter Cell at its Ubisoft Toronto studio. Now it looks like the game is already facing a reshuffle as the set director of the Remake has decided to part ways with Ubisoft

Taking to his Linkedin David Grivel, who is the director behind the game, posted that he would be leaving Ubisoft, after 11 years of employment at Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Toronto. Grivel has worked on a number of other major Ubisoft titles, including the likes of Splinter Cell Blacklist, Ghost Recon Future Soldier Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry 6, and more.

His departure is heartfelt but not sad as it looks like he is progressing to another exciting project. “As for what that new adventure is? Stay tuned :)” Grivel ended off his Linkedin post. Most of the comments on his post have been from fellow Ubisoft Toronto colleagues and developers in the gaming industry wishing him the best with his new endeavors.

As of right now, it is uncertain who will be replacing Grivel, but considering Ubisoft Toronto was the same studio that brought out Blacklist, there is likely no lack of suitable replacement candidates.

When the remake releases it will be familiar but still quite different. Ubisoft has stated that it would be adapting its storyline for Modern audiences – making the game a little different to the 2002 original. Ubisoft intends to “[use] the first Splinter Cell game as [a] foundation” and plans on “rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience.”

With development already underway, 3 developers of the game sat together to discuss what the game will look like and how it will run. What we know so far is that the remake will use the Snowdrop engine (The same engine for The Division and The Division 2) it will be built from the ground up with a diverse team of Splinter Cell veterans and new-comers and will keep the original tagline “stealth action redefine” as an integral philosophy to the remake. What’s more, there’s a hint that we may see multiple Splinter Cell games in the future.

In other Ubisoft news, Ubisoft’s upcoming co-op shooter, known only as Project – U, already has playtesters, meaning that we could see the online shooter release sometime soon.

