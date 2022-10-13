Ubisoft Looks For PlayTesters For “Project U”; Is This Pathfinder?

There is a real possibility that this is Ubisoft's next major online multiplayer shooter in the near future.

Ubisoft has made the call for playtesters for a new game called Project U. Interestingly enough, we may have already heard about this game.

The game is projected to have these technical spec requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (8 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8 GB VRAM)

Memory: 16 GB dual channel

DLSS & FSR 2.0

In their preview video to potential playtesters, Ubisoft described Project U as “something a little bit different in the co-op shooter genre”.

The preview video also had some preview images, which we will not be sharing but we can describe. There are images of rich forests surrounding large metal structures and buildings. Also quite intriguingly, the preview images show red and orange skies. This would indicate that these scenes are happening in the later hours of the day, or possibly some early minutes of the morning, but definitely not mid-day or at any point at night. Is this relevant to the game scenario or just an aesthetic consideration?

There is one main image for Project U, showing a set of human characters on one side, facing what appear to be an army of drones and robots on the other. This heavily suggests a science fiction PVE scenario where everyone is playing literal and figurative bots.

This 1st closed beta test is only available to 1,000 playtesters from October 14 to 15, 2022. On the side, this information is being shared by people who were approached to be playtesters. So, Ubisoft would be aware that this could or would leak to some degree.

Most interestingly, there was one comment on the reddit that shared this that puts a slight tweak to this information. They claim that this game is actually Pathfinder. No, not the Pathfinder cRPG franchise from Larian Games. Earlier this year, a few sources leaked that Ubisoft was making a game codenamed Pathfinder, as the replacement to their retired battle royale game, Hyper Scape. Now, it’s important to understand that the way Ubisoft’s Pathfinder was described back then, it was not primarily a battle royale game.

This supposed leaked Pathfinder has players forming teams of four, working together to reach the center of a map to take on an AI boss.

Those maps are set in place but have doors that will be randomly set so that some can open and close at different times. There will also be AI enemies that get harder the closer you get to the boss at the center.

Now that leak from last April also claimed there was a battle royale element to it, but jumping to this newer leak, that element has been removed already. The playtesters are being told that they aren’t even sure if it is going to be free to play.

It isn’t likely that Ubisoft will respond to the leaks. Among other reasons being, since the game is still at beta, it still has to go through a lot of development, and it can change dramatically in its final form, or even be cancelled at some point. But there is also a real possibility that this is Ubisoft’s next major online multiplayer shooter in the near future.

Source: reddit