Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Console Launch Arrives

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous was one of the more adored cRPGs of 2021, and now console fans can finally get in on the act with the game today launching for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming. Players adopting the game on its new platforms will be getting their hands on the Enhanced Edition of the game, which at its core remains the same as the original release, but possesses a range of improvements to *unsurprisingly* enhance the experience.

Outlining what players can expect from the Enhanced Edition of Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous, developer Owlcat Games said,

The Enhanced Edition of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is the standard version for the console release, featuring quality-of-life improvements, a photo mode, together with additional high-level content related to several mythic paths and other features and tweaks. All owners of the PC version will also receive a free update to the Enhanced Edition today. The console versions include all free DLCs released together with premium content that is available separately or as a Season Pass on PlayStation and Xbox. Premium DLCs for Nintendo Switch will be released at a later stage.

The Pathfinder IP emerges and strengthens in a window of time where Larian Games, the modern leaders of the cRPG genre have temporarily abandoned their beloved Divinity: Original Sin IP, while they work on a new entry in an even larger cRPG franchise, Baldur’s Gate III. The current void in new releases creates an opening for the Pathfinder franchise, a franchise that began with 2017’s Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Pathfinder: Wrath Of the Righteous‘ reception was far improved on the original release, so for those excited by the prospect of playing this new entry on your console of choice, here is what you need to know about the game, courtesy of an Owlcat issued game description

Embark on a journey to a realm overrun by demons in an epic RPG from the creators of the critically acclaimed Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and based on Paizo Publishing’s tabletop Pathfinder Roleplaying Game. Explore the nature of good and evil, learn the true cost of power, and rise as a Mythic Hero capable of deeds beyond mortal expectations. The realm of Sarkoris was destroyed when Areelu Vorlesh, a scholar and practitioner of forbidden magics, opened a rift to the abyssal planes of existence, and hordes of demons invaded the world of Golarion. Led by the evil Demon Lords Deskari and Baphomet, the abyssal forces crushed all who stood against them, turning Sarkoris into a demon‑infested land now known as the Worldwound. Join the Crusade against the demonic invasion and rise as a new hero wielding unimaginable powers in this classic cRPG. The fate of this world lies in your hands.

