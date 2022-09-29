JETT: The Far Shore Campaign DLC Inbound

JETT: The Far Shore was one of 2021’s most anticipated independent games and the game performed quite well both critically as well as commercially. Now, just when you’d perhaps begun to accept that your experience with the game was contained to 2021, the developers, Superbrothers A/V Inc., Pine Scented Software Ltd., and scntfc are excited to reveal that there is more JETT: The Far Shore for you to enjoy, and you’ll be able to get a taste of it soon, despite the 2023 release date for this expansion content.

The DLC, titled “Given Time”, “takes place 3 years after the events of the original campaign’s ending. As Mei arises from torpor into a mostly hibernating Ground Control, there are new whispers from the wyld to seek out and unravel, this time, alone.” A demo will be made available for players to check out during next week’s Steam Next Fest as well, “The demo features JETT: The Far Shore’s critically praised interstellar prologue, known as 0.Embark” reads the press release that played host to the DLC news.

Craig D. Adams from Superbrothers A/V spoke about the new DLC saying,

We’re thrilled to have another JETT campaign to offer. Given Time will continue and conclude Mei’s story, while progressing and resolving key story threads that were left intentionally dangling at the end of The Far Shore. his new campaign is much more free-roaming and player-driven, we’re getting more out of our distinct ecosystem-puzzling and light survival systems this time out, but not to worry, we aren’t shy about having some cosmic prog rock spectacle in unexpected places.

JETT: The Far Shore launched on October 5, 2021 for PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Game Store, but when the Given Time expansion launches the game will also come to PC via Steam. No announcement for other platforms, either Xbox or Nintendo has current happened.

For those keen to learn more about JETT: The Far Shore, the game’s description outlines the following,

JETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action adventure. As scout and ‘anchorite’ Mei, be the first to deploy to a mythic ocean planet. Take the helm of a ‘jett’ and explore a vast unknown – skim low over waves, roar up pristine coastlines and carve through otherworldly woods. Adapt to an intricate, systemic open world and persevere through adversity alongside an intimate ensemble in this story of courage, wonder and regret.

Steam’s Next Fest demo event kicks off on Monday October 3, 2022 which will play host to JETT: The Far Shore, as well as hundreds of other game demos for players to check out.

