Splatoon 3 Private Battles Have A Quit Function For Hosts

For gaming franchises, one of the most important things developers have to do with their ongoing titles is to make each one better than the last. Or, at the very least, match the quality of the past ones and make the small quality of life changes to show that it’s not 100% the same game as before. For Splatoon, it was wildly different from anything Nintendo had done in the past, so there were naturally going to be bumps in the road. But then with the sequels, they improved mightily. Splatoon 3 is easily the best of the set, and it shows in many ways, especially with online play.

In the first two games, it was really hard to connect with friends easily. Setting up rooms wasn’t the best and at times you’d be in a private room that wouldn’t pair you up with the people you were playing with but instead make you play against them! Not cool. However, most of those problems have been taken care of and it’s easier to connect than ever before. But there has been a new feature that might have slipped your gaze as you were doing private battles.

In an update via Squid Research Labs they revealed that if you are the host of a private battle, you can quit the round you’re in mid-battle! As they note in the tweet below, this might be necessary because of a wrong mode being selected, or you forgot to add someone to your party, you forgot to put on the right weapon or gear, and so on. It allows you to jump out and start over that way you’re not wasting time and stressing about a game that you might not care about.

SRL Tech Support here with a key discovery. It seems that players can manually quit Private Battles! Why would one do this? Well, perhaps one has selected the wrong mode, stage, or weapon on accident. Or perhaps Gary is CHEATING and looking over your shoulder again! pic.twitter.com/MsHS5qhFZr — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 29, 2022

This is a cool feature and one that will help streamline playing with friends. You do have to wonder if this is putting a bit too much power in the host’s hands as they could quit a game for not-so-nice reasons. We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out.

While the online component of Splatoon 3 is better than the previous two titles, there are still issues that need to be worked out. As virtually every reviewer and streamer of the game have noted, there are plenty of communicator errors with the servers that cause games to end prematurely.

Speaking from experience, when we played our first ever Turf War in the game, we got hit with a communication error! Nintendo has never been the best when it comes to how they handle the online play of certain titles, which is odd because they have a dedicated service called Nintendo Switch Online. Hopefully, future updates and improvements can rectify this issue.

