Splatoon 3 Gets First Splatfest Results!

When it comes to multiplayer-focused games, one of the things you must have is longevity. You must have a reason for gamers to come back into the fold time and time again. Else, you’re a “flash in the pan”. One way to get this effect is through multiple game modes, thus giving the players variety to play with. Another is a leveling system and giving rewards to those who gain higher ranks. For the Splatoon franchise, they thought of a clever way to keep people coming back via the Splatfest. A community-driven event where players pick a side on a topic and then battle each other out for supremacy. Splatoon 3 just had its first Splatefest wrap-up, and it was a doozy.

The topic of discussion was, “What will you bring to survive on a deserted island? Gear, Grub, or Fun?” A simple yet complex question that a lot of fans had to think about before choosing their side. Then, they had from Friday until late Sunday to get into the matches and get Clout Points to get their side the victory. It’s been a few hours since the Splatfest wrapped up, would you like to know who won?

How can you lose when you’ve got all the tools you need to succeed? #TeamGear takes the deserted island Splatfest with a 25p win!



Big thanks to everyone who played, and we’ll see you at the next Splatfest! pic.twitter.com/EKB20N4LFS — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 26, 2022

Yep, Team Gear took home the victory, with Team Fun coming in second place and Team Grub bringing up the rear. As a member of Team Grub, we do not support this decision. So when we’re all stuck on an island and their gear breaks beyond repair, then they realize that fun doesn’t fill up their stomachs, we shall dine happily.

Grievances aside, this is just the first of two years worth of Splatfests for people to enjoy. They’ll happen every month, with each one having a different topic to choose from. Plus, another benefit that Splatoon 3 has added is that of the Tri-Color Battles. This mode only activates when the Splatfest is halfway done. It puts the lead team against the other two teams on a special map to see if they can survive the onslaught.

The Tri-Color Battles don’t come up naturally though, so you’ll have to do long runs to see if you’re lucky enough to get one.

This isn’t the only special event though that the third title in the franchise is likely to have though. Salmon Run is said to be getting a special event via the “Big Run”, though further details on this haven’t come forward as of yet.

All in all, fans of the game had a blast this weekend, and it no doubt reminded them of why they bought the game in the first place. So this game will have longevity, especially as new people continue to buy the title.

