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Nintendo Switch 2 Goes Up In Price To $ 499 Before It Hits Its 1st Year

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Nintendo is also raising prices across multiple products in Japan.

Nintendo has finally done it.

As they have revealed in their press release, the Switch 2 is raising in price across multiple countries and regions. The US price is going from $ 449.99 to $ 499.99, Canada from CAD $ 629.99 to CAD $ 679.99, and Europe from € 469.99 to € 499.99. These prices will be effective starting September 1, 2026.

Nintendo is also raising prices in Japan for the Switch 2, the original Switch, Nintendo Switch Online, and their playing cards. A Reuters Japan report says that Nintendo cited component costs surge, weak yen, and oil prices spike, that may “persist over the medium to long term.”

The new Switch 2 prices will bring the console’s profit margin back up to what it was when it launched.

This price change also comes two weeks after Nintendo was sued in the US for tariff refunds. This hints that the reasons for this lawsuit may not be valid, and that Nintendo can prove that in court.

At least Nintendo fans get fair warning months before the new prices go into effect, and they can buy their consoles well in advance.

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