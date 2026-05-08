Sony Has Not Yet Decided When They Will Launch PlayStation 6 And At What Price

If they wait too long, they’ll start losing money on it too.

Sony has addressed the PlayStation 6’s launch date and pricing.

Hiroki Totoki, Sony Group’s President and CEO, was asked about this in their latest earnings call Q&A. This was Totoki’s response, live translated by Sony:

We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console, or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation.

Looking at the current circumstances, the memory price is also expected to be very high FY 2027, because there will still be a shortage of supply. So under that assumption, we must think carefully what we will do.

Totoki also says they are considering different business models to sell the PS6. We should note that Sony may change their translations to clarify their meaning later.

It appears that Sony gamers aren’t happy with the prospect of buying the PS6. That may sound ironic, but they are hoping a delay will mean lower prices, and possibly a bigger launch lineup.

But from Sony’s point of view, if they delay the PS6 too long, they will start losing money on it. So this decision isn’t just about managing PR.