Rockstar Teases A Summer Update For GTA Online – Could This Connect To GTA 6?

Rockstar Games has dropped a teaser for a GTA Online update this summer.

As shared by videotech, Rockstar said this at the end of their latest newswire:

There’s also plenty more to look forward to in GTA Online, including a variety of special events and celebrations, along with an exciting new update this summer.

It will be roughly six months since the last GTA Online update, named A Safehouse in the Hills. Aside from adding in the highly requested mansions, this update reconnected fans with Michael De Santa.

This update will presumably keep the fans hyped up in the build up to GTA 6. Fans seem to be particularly interest in learning more about Mr. Faber, and even fighting him.

But we would like to point out that this update could also connect GTA V to GTA 6. It’s probably too much to look for Lucia and Jason to make it in GTA Online. But we could run into some of the supporting characters, like Brian, Raul, or Boobie.