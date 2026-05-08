Ubisoft Shared A Cosplay Style Guide (With New Lore!) For Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced’s Edward Kenway

There’s some details here we didn’t know about the Assassins before.

Ubisoft has shared an unexpected but delightful new piece of promotion for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

They shared a cosplay style guide for the game’s returning protagonist, Edward Kenway. This style guide features high resolution photos of Kenway’s outfit, and its details.

But more than that, it’s shared previously unknown details about Edward and Assassin’s Creed lore. Two of Edward’s weapons in particular grabbed our attention.

For one, Edward gets the rope dart. While this weapon was introduced in Assassins’ Creed Chronicles China, used by Shao Jun, this may be based on how Naoe used it in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We already know Vantage is carrying over some gameplay elements from that game to this one.

Subsequently, we get a closer examination of Edward’s Hidden Blades, with a clearer explanation of its design and materials. Edward benefits from Altair’s redesign that allowed Assassins to keep all their fingers.

The style guide is worth checking out, even if you’re not planning an Edward cosplay yourself.