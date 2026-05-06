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Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Carries Over Gameplay From Assassin’s Creed Shadows

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Fans can’t pass this up.

Ubisoft has revealed some interesting, exciting new details for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

In a new dev blog, they outlined two gameplay elements carrying over from Assassin’s Creed Shadows and enabled by the Frostbite engine.

First things first, Advanced Parkour has been highly improved with Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ system. Now, you can do back ejects and side ejects from any height. There will also be a manual jump to give you direct control of how you move.

The Observe feature has also been added straight out of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Edward will now be able to observe his surroundings to find clues, tag enemies, and just enjoy the scenery.

We’re not sure how Vantage will explain how Naoe’s skillset was carried over through the generations to Edward, but that appears to be the conceit behind his whole story being Resynced.

Of course, the message is clear. This will be the most fun way to play Assassin’s Creed Black Flag when it comes out, and fans simply cannot pass it up.

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