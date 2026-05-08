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Jacob Navok: Bungie’s $ 765 Million Impairment Is Too Small, More Is Coming Next Quarter

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This may not be the end of it for Bungie.

Jacob Navok has shared a thought-provoking update following the news on Bungie.

We just covered the news of Bungie’s $ 765 million impairment loss. As Shinobi602 explains here, this doesn’t mean that Marathon lost $ 765 million, as many fans are speculating.

Rather, it means that Sony found that Bungie itself is worth $ 765 million less than when they first purchased it for $ 3.6 billion. This allows Sony to write-down that amount, and what that means is they can keep Bungie in their books minus that amount.

Navok said this reacting to the news:

I want to point out that the current impairment charge seems too small. It’s hard to believe a pair of low ccu games + a nascent D3 (?) are worth $3.6bn – $800m = $2.8bn.

The rest of the write down will come next quarter, because this one is an impairment based on March performance. They are giving themselves some time and will let FY26 swallow the rest of the write down.

For their part, Sony said in their earnings call they intend to improve Marathon in the near future.

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