Disney Dreamlight Valley: What To Feed Each Critter

One of the cutest features of Disney Dreamlight Valley is the adorable little fuzzy face animals. However, it can be tricky to know just what to feed each animal in order to have the critters as your pets that follow you around but are also added to your collection. Today, we will be going over exactly what to feed each critter to make your experience just a little bit easier so you can collect them all!

How to feed Dreamlight Valley Critters

There are eight different types of critters in the game, each can be found in its own biome but only two or three of each critter will spawn each day. You are only able to feed each animal every 24 hours as well, so it’s a good thing to know what to feed them when you do. Another thing many players question is how to get the critters as their companions. All you have to do is feed the creature and each of its variants twice, and it doesn’t have to be their favorite food. Then to set a critter as your buddy, hit the wardrobe button and select the companion selection. Then you can pick any of the ones you have unlocked.

Classic Squirrel | Critters

Location Found: Plaza

Favorite Food: Peanuts

The Squirrels can be found roaming around the Plaza and they are the easiest and most friendly creatures you can find in the Dreamlight Vally. Squirrels won’t run away from you when you try to find them unless they have already been fed within the last 24 hours. Their favorite foods are peanuts which are unlocked during a quest called Remy’s Recipe Book.

Classic Racoons | Critters

Location Found: Forest of Valor

Favorite Food: Blueberries

Raccoons are more skittish critters that will flee when you approach them too quickly. You need to only more toward them when they are looking down, so don’t more when they are alert or they will run away. Approaching Raccoons isn’t a way task, but you can do it if you are careful. Their favorite food is blueberries which you can find on bushes in the Forest of Valor or on Dazzle Beach.

Classic Rabbit

Location Found: Peaceful Meadow

Favorite Food: Carrots

Rabbits are a little more skittish as well, but not as much as Raccoons…Rabbits will continually flee from you when initially approached. But they just want to play with you. They will run away a short distance, and if you follow they will do it again – they want you to chase them down. The third time you will be able to interact with them and feed them. It’s self-explanatory that a Rabbit’s favorite food is carrots, which you can easily grow yourself or purchase from Goofy.

Classic Crocodile | Critters

Location Found: Glade of Trust

Favorite Food: Lobster

Crocodiles are similar to Raccoons in terms of being shy and timid and they will flee if you approach them too quickly. However, the trick is to approach them slowly when they are looking down. They will quickly run away if you move while they are alerted, looking up. Crocodiles’ favorite food is Lobster, which can be caught when fishing from the golden fishing spots in the Glade of Trust.

Classic Sea Turtles | Critters

Location Found: Dazzle Beach

Favorite Food: Seaweed

Sea Turtles can often be found swimming along the water’s edge at Dazzle Beach. Sea Turtles are even more shy critters that will hide inside their shells when approached. However, when they are in their shell all you have to do is wait a few minutes and they will come out again and you will be able to feed them. Sea Turtles’ favorite food is Seaweed, which you can find by the shores of Dazzle Beach or alongside any body of water source.

Classic Fox | Critters

Location: Frosted Heights

Favorite Food: White Sturgeon

Foxes in the game are a lot like Rabbits, they will initially run away when you approach so you can chase them. After chasing them a few times, you will be given the opportunity to feed them. Foxes like fish as one of their favorite snacks, White Sturgeon Fish being their top favorite. White Sturgeon can be fished up from orange or gold fishing spots in Frosted Heights.

Classic Raven | Critters

Location Found: Forgotten Lands

Favorite Food: Any 5-star Meal

Ravens favorite food in Dreamlight Valley is any 5-star Meal. It is a little more pricey compared to other Critters, but that’s what gets them the best. Things like Bouillabaisse, Ranch Salad, and Ratatouille have all worked well on the Ravens.

Turquoise Sunbird | Critters

Location Found: Sunlit Plateau

Favorite Food: Pink Houseleek

Like many of the other critters, Sunbirds you have to approach when their heads are down, then stop and wait when them to look up, once they do, you will be able to feed them. Their favorite food is Houseleek flowers which can be found in the Sunlit Plateau…it’ll cost 7,000 Dreamlight to open access to the Sunlit Plateau through the Plaza though. However, with these birds, their favorite food changes based on their color.

Red Sunbird – Red Bromeliad. Golden Sunbird – Sunflower. Orchid Sunbird – Orange Houseleek. Emerald Sunbird – Green Passion Lily. Turquoise Sunbird – Pink Houseleek.

That covers all the basic and classic critters you can get in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Each one is a little different and some harder than others. Hopefully, this will help you get yourself some critters and complete your collection!