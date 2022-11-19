Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Best Starter Pokémon

Many players are playing Scarlet and Violet like crazy, and many are wondering what Pokémon are the best for starters so today we will be going over that together. The game is still receiving early reactions but it is important to get Pokémon with good stats so adventuring throughout the game is a bit easier. So in this list, we will be going over the starter Pokémon you are able to pick when you start the game and what each one’s ranks are. The list goes from best to worst, but all of the starter Pokémon are adorable and ready to be your best friends based on your preference and needs.

Sprigatito | Starter Pokémon

Sprigatito’s Total Stats: 310

HP: 40

Attack: 61

Defense: 54

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 45

Speed: 65

Sprigatito is a cat-like looking, grass-type Pokémon that is a very popular starter and is kinda the best. Spirgatito is one of the fastest starters of Pokémon, being able to have speed and also hard attacks in battles. Sprigatito will be one of the easiest Pokémons you have if you select it as your favorite.

Fuecoco | Starter

Fuecoco’s Total Stats: 310

HP: 67

Attack: 45

Defense: 59

Special Attack: 63

Special Defense: 40

Speed: 36

Fuecoco is a free type Pokémon, second to Sprigaitio, Fuecoco is another very popular beginner Pokemon. Fuecoco is a tank that boasts physical defense and HP over of all the starter Pokémon, and his special attack is a really good one for battles. Yes, Fuecoco is slower than some but a lot of other Pokémon will be struggling to do anything against him.

Quaxly | Starter Pokémon

Quaxly’s Total Stats: 310

HP: 55

Attack: 65

Defense: 45

Special Attack: 50

Special Defense: 45

Speed: 50

Quaxly is the last Pokémon on our list of the best starter Pokémon. This Pokémon is…basically a duck and that makes him super adorable and many players’ first pick. Although he isn’t our top recommendation, Quaxly does decent attacks but its defense is noticeably low compared to its competition. Quaxly is capable of doing well on his own during easier parts of the game. Quaxly is a water-type Pokémon for starters.

And that’s it! That’s the starter Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet and how enough one of them works. As noted above, some are better than others but some fans might pick their Pokémon based on looks or solely because they favor one Pokémon type over the other and that’s is perfectly fine. We hope this guide helps you with the new game!