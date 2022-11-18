Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Which Starter Pokemon Should I Pick First?

The starter Pokemon of Pokemon Scarlet &Violet are divisive — some people like them, some people hate them, and all of us are wondering which of these three Pokemon to pick first. The structure of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet completely changes your Starter Pokemon selection math — you can face off against the gyms in any order. In every other game in the series, you’re locked into a specific order of completion. In the new series, you’re free to explore in many different directions, but you’ll still encounter gym leaders in generally the same order, starting with the Bug Gym Leader.

Below, we’ll show you all three Starter Pokemon, explain which (might) be best to pick first for players, and offer an exciting fourth starter option if you’re not feeling these three baby Pokemon. The choice is up to you and all three can work well for the entire game — and if you don’t love your choice, there is a way to unlock all three starter Pokemon eventually. We’ll not prepared to talk about that just yet, so make your choice wisely.

What Starter Pokemon Should I Pick?

The three Starter Pokemon are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Deciding on just type and a quick glance at their baby form isn’t enough for me — I need to see these Pokemon in their full evolved glory. Let’s dig in and see what makes each of these Pokemon special.

Sprigatito & Evolutions

Sprigatito is a kitty Grass-Type that evolves into a mysterious dual-type — the final evolution, Meowscarada adds Dark-Type to its dashing style. Standing up tall, this partying Pokemon has the ability to mesmerize foes with strange aromas.

Evolves into Floragato at Level 16 .

at . Evolves into Meowscarada at Level 36.

Fuecoco & Evolutions

A stumpy crocodile Fire-Type, this furious ball of energy becomes less graceful as it grows, turning into a fearsome four-legged alligator that breathes fire. Becoming scarier, its final form Skeledirge adds Ghost-Type to its arsenal and glows with a skull on its snout.

Evolves into Crocalor at Level 16 .

at . Evolves into Skeledirge at Level 36.

Quaxly & Evolutions

Quaxly is the vain Water-Type duckling with a beautiful head of hair. As Quaxly evolves, his bouffant grows even bigger. The final form is a colorful Carnivale dancer, turning into a Water-Type / Fighting-Type. If you’re looking for a duck with all the right moves, Quaxly is a strong choice.

Evolves into Quaxwell at Level 16 .

at . Evolves into Quaquaval at Level 36.

Which To Pick First? | Early Advantages

The three Starter Pokemon all have advantages and disadvantages — let’s go over some of the basics you’ll need to know. Just remember that no matter what Pokemon you pick, you can always progress in the game. The selection is 100% up to your own personal preference. You can select one of these Pokemon and ditch it immediately for a different Pokemon you find in the wild. The choice is totally your’s. With that said, here’s why you might want to pick one starter over another.

The lowest level gym, the Cortondo Gym has Bug-Type Pokemon . Fuecoco is a Fire-Type Pokemon and gains an instant advantage, making Fuecoco a good pick if you want to steamroll the first gym leader. Quaxly has a clear disadvantage here. This is low level, so it won’t ruin you completely, but Bug-Type Pokemon are strong against Water-Type.

The second gym, the Artazon Gym is Grass-Type Pokemon themed. Once again, Fuecoco has a clear advantage. Again, Quaxly has an early disadvantage. Grass-Type is strong against Water-Type.

The third Gym Leader is Electric-Type. No obvious advantage for any starter Pokemon, but Quaxly once again will have trouble taking this Gym Leader in a fight.

Based on the early Gym Leaders — Fuecoco is the obvious choice for the strongest early-game Starter Pokemon. Quaxly is clearly the weakest. But, this only takes into account the early game. By the late game, your Starter Pokemon advantages might be completely different. The early game is also the easiest, where advantages / disadvantages don’t matter nearly as much. If you can power through the early game with Quaxly, you’ll have an advantage against the first Team Star Leader.

It’s all up to you! The tactical choice isn’t always the best. Listen to your heart and pick the Pokemon you like best — especially which final form you like best.